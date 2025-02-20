MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - The United States and Mexico have signed a joint Statement of Understanding to strengthen cooperation along their common border.General Gregory M. Guillot, Commander, US Northern Command, and General Ricardo Trevilla Trejo, Secretary of National Defense of Mexico, agreed to conduct coordinated patrols on their respective side of the border, increase information sharing, and establish methods for immediate communications.The agreement emphasizes that each country will respect the sovereignty of the other.Both leaders expect their agreement will serve to enable further conversations and coordination in greater detail at varied levels to ensure the mutual security of the border, U.S. Department of Defense Chief of Staff Joseph Kasper said in a statement.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX