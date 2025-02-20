WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell from a one-week high on Thursday as investors weighed supply concerns against reports of rising crude inventories in the U.S.The downside remained capped against the backdrop of uncertainties about crude supplies from Russia, Kazakhstan and OPEC+.Benchmark Brent crude futures dipped 0.3 percent to $75.83 a barrel in European trade while WTI crude futures were down 0.4 percent at $71.84.Investors await the outcome of talks to end the war in Ukraine. Amid tensions over trade and Ukraine, a meeting of foreign ministers from G20 countries will get underway in Johannesburg today.U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he will skip the regular summit of finance leaders from the world's largest economies due to 'obligations in Washington' and that a senior official would attend in his place.U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed the Ukrainian president was 'a dictator without elections' and warned him to move fast 'or he is not going to have a country left' - heightening concerns among U.S. allies in Europe.Trump also said he believes Russia 'have the cards' in any peace talks to end the war in Ukraine because they have 'taken a lot of territory'.Signs of rising stockpiles indicating weaker demand in the U.S. also kept oil prices under pressure. According to the American Petroleum Institute (API), U.S. commercial crude oil stocks increased by 3.3 million barrels last week, surpassing market expectations of a 2.2-million-barrel increase.The U.S. Energy Information Administration will publish its official inventory data later in the day.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX