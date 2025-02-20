Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Drei Bohrgeräte, 23 Kilometer und die Vision, eine der 10 größten Goldminen Kanadas zu werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.02.2025 10:48 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 20

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc ("AGVIT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 19 February 2025 were:-

Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 87.14p

Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 89.30p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (accrued entitlement per the Articles) = 104.43p

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

20 February 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.