Autohome Inc. Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

BEIJING, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) ("Autohome" or the "Company"), the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights[1]

Net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB1,783.4 million (US$244.3 million), compared to RMB1,911.4 million in the corresponding period of 2023.





Net income attributable to Autohome in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB320.5 million (US$43.9 million), compared to RMB446.7 million in the corresponding period of 2023, while net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB304.4 million (US$41.7 million), compared to RMB432.1 million in the corresponding period of 2023.





Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome (Non-GAAP) [2] in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB486.5 million (US$66.7 million), compared to RMB502.8 million in the corresponding period of 2023.





in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB486.5 million (US$66.7 million), compared to RMB502.8 million in the corresponding period of 2023. Share repurchase: As of February 14, 2025, the Company had repurchased 3,289,520 American depositary shares ("ADSs") for a total cost of approximately US$88.5 million.

Full Year 2024 Highlights[1]

Net revenues in 2024 were RMB7,039.6 million (US$964.4 million), compared to RMB7,184.1 million in 2023.





Net income attributable to Autohome in 2024 was RMB1,681.1 million (US$230.3 million), compared to RMB1,935.3 million in 2023, while net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in 2024 was RMB1,619.6 million (US$221.9 million), compared to RMB1,880.1 million in 2023.





in 2024 was RMB1,681.1 million (US$230.3 million), compared to RMB1,935.3 million in 2023, while in 2024 was RMB1,619.6 million (US$221.9 million), compared to RMB1,880.1 million in 2023. Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome (Non-GAAP)[2] in 2024 was RMB2,050.0 million (US$280.9 million), compared to RMB2,159.6 million in 2023.

Mr. Song Yang, Chief Executive Officer of Autohome, stated, "Throughout the year, we focused on integrating our online-to-offline ecosystem, achieving significant milestones in user growth, content matrix enhancements, new retail business expansion, and the promotion of AI applications. According to QuestMobile, our average mobile daily active users increased by 13.6% year-over-year to 77.48 million in December 2024, underscoring the effectiveness of our content-driven approach. We are also excited about the rapid expansion of our franchised Autohome Space and satellite stores, which now exceed 150 in total -- significantly broadening our offline presence and further reinforcing our service offerings."

"In terms of technological innovation, we have seamlessly integrated AI across all aspects of our services - from content creation for consumers to operational management and decision-making analysis for clients. Looking ahead, we will deepen resource deployment across targeted regional markets, refine our business model, and enhance operational efficiency. By establishing a virtuous online to offline cycle, we are driving Autohome to new heights."

Mr. Craig Yan Zeng, Chief Financial Officer of Autohome, added, "We concluded 2024 with several significant breakthroughs across our innovative businesses. Online marketplace and others revenues increased by 8.1% year-over-year in 2024, driving total revenues for the year to RMB7.04 billion. Our new retail business has emerged as a clear growth driver as we further refine and improve the effectiveness of our business model. Looking ahead to 2025, we will continue to strategically invest in innovative growth initiatives in order to achieve our dual objectives of business expansion and financial stability."

Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues were RMB1,783.4 million (US$244.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB1,911.4 million in the corresponding period of 2023.

Media services revenues were RMB436.8 million (US$59.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB500.5 million in the corresponding period of 2023.





Leads generation services revenues were RMB758.4 million (US$103.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB841.5 million in the corresponding period of 2023.





revenues were RMB758.4 million (US$103.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB841.5 million in the corresponding period of 2023. Online marketplace and others revenues were RMB588.2 million (US$80.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB569.5 million in the corresponding period of 2023.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was RMB428.6 million (US$58.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB367.9 million in the corresponding period of 2023, primarily attributable to an increase in operational costs. Share-based compensation expenses included in cost of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB2.2 million (US$0.3 million), compared to RMB1.4 million in the corresponding period of 2023.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were RMB1,177.0 million (US$161.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB1,242.8 million in the corresponding period of 2023.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB717.8 million (US$98.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB730.1 million in the corresponding period of 2023. Share-based compensation expenses included in sales and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB10.3 million (US$1.4 million), compared to RMB11.7 million in the corresponding period of 2023.





General and administrative expenses were RMB131.2 million (US$18.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB156.8 million in the corresponding period of 2023. Share-based compensation expenses included in general and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB13.6 million (US$1.9 million), compared to RMB17.6 million in the corresponding period of 2023.





expenses were RMB131.2 million (US$18.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB156.8 million in the corresponding period of 2023. Share-based compensation expenses included in general and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB13.6 million (US$1.9 million), compared to RMB17.6 million in the corresponding period of 2023. Product development expenses were RMB328.0 million (US$44.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB355.9 million in the corresponding period of 2023. Share-based compensation expenses included in product development expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB15.6 million (US$2.1 million), compared to RMB18.7 million in the corresponding period of 2023.

Operating Profit

Operating profit was RMB232.4 million (US$31.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB366.7 million in the corresponding period of 2023.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was RMB31.4 million (US$4.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to an income tax expense of RMB127.6 million in the corresponding period of 2023. The decrease in income tax expense was primarily attributable to a timing difference in withholding tax which was largely accrued in the fourth quarter of 2023, following the declaration of the new cash dividend policy in December 2023.

Net Income attributable to Autohome

Net income attributable to Autohome was RMB320.5 million (US$43.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB446.7 million in the corresponding period of 2023.

Net Income attributable to Ordinary Shareholders and Earnings per Share/ADS

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB304.4 million (US$41.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB432.1 million in the corresponding period of 2023. Basic and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were RMB0.63 (US$0.09) and RMB0.62 (US$0.08), respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to basic and diluted EPS of RMB0.89 and RMB0.89, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2023. Basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB2.51 (US$0.34) and RMB2.50 (US$0.34), respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB3.57 and RMB3.56, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2023.

Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome (Non-GAAP) and Non-GAAP EPS/ADS

Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome (Non-GAAP) was RMB486.5 million (US$66.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB502.8 million in the corresponding period of 2023. Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS were RMB1.00 (US$0.14) and RMB1.00 (US$0.14), respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS of RMB1.04 and RMB1.04, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2023. Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB4.02 (US$0.55) and RMB3.99 (US$0.55), respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB4.15 and RMB4.14, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2023.

Unaudited Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues in 2024 were RMB7,039.6 million (US$964.4 million), compared to RMB7,184.1 million in 2023.

Media services revenues were RMB1,523.1 million (US$208.7 million) in 2024, compared to RMB1,870.8 million in 2023.





Leads generation services revenues were RMB3,135.9 million (US$429.6 million) in 2024, compared to RMB3,111.8 million in 2023.





revenues were RMB3,135.9 million (US$429.6 million) in 2024, compared to RMB3,111.8 million in 2023. Online marketplace and others revenues were RMB2,380.6 million (US$326.1 million) in 2024, compared to RMB2,201.5 million in 2023.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was RMB1,483.2 million (US$203.2 million) in 2024, compared to RMB1,411.9 million in 2023, primarily attributable to an increase in operational costs. Share-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues was RMB8.1 million (US$1.1 million) in 2024, compared to RMB8.0 million in 2023.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were RMB4,841.4 million (US$663.3 million) in 2024, compared to RMB4,898.9 million in 2023.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB2,988.2 million (US$409.4 million) in 2024, compared to RMB3,012.5 million in 2023. Share-based compensation expense included in sales and marketing expenses in 2024 was RMB48.4 million (US$6.6 million), compared to RMB49.3 million in 2023.





General and administrative expenses were RMB534.8 million (US$73.3 million) in 2024, compared to RMB538.0 million in 2023. Share-based compensation expense included in general and administrative expenses in 2024 was RMB51.1 million (US$7.0 million), compared to RMB51.9 million in 2023.





expenses were RMB534.8 million (US$73.3 million) in 2024, compared to RMB538.0 million in 2023. Share-based compensation expense included in general and administrative expenses in 2024 was RMB51.1 million (US$7.0 million), compared to RMB51.9 million in 2023. Product development expenses were RMB1,318.4 million (US$180.6 million) in 2024, compared to RMB1,348.5 million in 2023. Share-based compensation expense included in product development expenses in 2024 was RMB84.3 million (US$11.6 million), compared to RMB85.9 million in 2023.

Operating Profit

Operating profit was RMB1,003.5 million (US$137.5 million) in 2024, compared to RMB1,137.4 million in 2023.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was RMB63.0 million (US$8.6 million) in 2024, compared to an income tax expense of RMB72.2 million in 2023.

Net Income attributable to Autohome

Net income attributable to Autohome was RMB1,681.1 million (US$230.3 million) in 2024, compared to RMB1,935.3 million in 2023.

Net Income attributable to Ordinary Shareholders and Earnings per Share/ADS

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB1,619.6 million (US$221.9 million) in 2024, compared to RMB1,880.1 million in 2023. Basic and diluted EPS were RMB3.34 (US$0.46) and RMB3.33 (US$0.46), respectively, in 2024 as compared to basic and diluted EPS of RMB3.84 and RMB3.83, respectively, in 2023. Basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB13.36 (US$1.83) and RMB13.31 (US$1.82), respectively, in 2024 as compared to basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB15.35 and RMB15.31, respectively, in 2023.

Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome (Non-GAAP) and Non-GAAP Earnings per Share/ADS

Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome (Non-GAAP) was RMB2,050.0 million (US$280.9 million) in 2024, compared to RMB2,159.6 million in 2023. Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS were RMB4.23 (US$0.58) and RMB4.21 (US$0.58), respectively, in 2024 as compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS of RMB4.41 and RMB4.40, respectively, in 2023. Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB16.91 (US$2.32) and RMB16.85 (US$2.31), respectively, in 2024 as compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB17.63 and RMB17.58, respectively, in 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of RMB23.32 billion (US$3.19 billion). Net cash provided by operating activities in the year of 2024 was RMB1,373.1 million (US$188.1 million).

Employees

The Company had 4,415 employees as of December 31, 2024, including 1,332 employees from TTP Car, Inc.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 20, 2025 (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on the same day).

Please register in advance of the conference call using the registration link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI255a7f8360974da5ae7ffaf90252fa85

Please use the conference access information to join the call 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.autohome.com.cn and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) is the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China. Its mission is to relentlessly reduce auto industry decision-making and transaction costs driven by advanced technology. Autohome provides occupationally generated content, professionally generated content, user-generated content, and AI-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library, and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The ability to reach a large and engaged user base of automobile consumers has made Autohome a preferred platform for automakers and dealers to conduct their advertising campaigns. Further, the Company's dealer subscription and advertising services allow dealers to market their inventory and services through Autohome's platform, extending the reach of their physical showrooms to potentially millions of internet users in China and generating sales leads for them. The Company offers sales leads, data analysis, and marketing services to assist automakers and dealers with improving their efficiency and facilitating transactions. Further, through its websites and mobile applications, it also provides other value-added services, including auto financing, auto insurance, used car transactions, and aftermarket services. For further information, please visit https://www.autohome.com.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, Autohome's business outlook, Autohome's strategic and operational plans and quotations from management in this announcement contain forward-looking statements. Autohome may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Autohome's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Autohome's goals and strategies; Autohome's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online automobile advertising market in China; Autohome's ability to attract and retain users and advertisers and further enhance its brand recognition; Autohome's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; competition in the online automobile advertising industry; relevant government policies and regulatory environment of China; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Autohome's filings with the SEC and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Autohome does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement net income presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome, Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS and earnings per ADS, Adjusted net margin and Adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP financial measures. We define Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome as net income attributable to Autohome excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition, investment loss/(gain) relating to non-operating impact of a write-down of the initial investment in a financial product, loss/(gain) pickup of equity method investments, and non-recurring employee severance costs, with all the reconciliation items adjusted for related income tax effects. We define non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS as Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome divided by the basic and diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares. We define non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS as Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome divided by the basic and diluted weighted average number of ADSs. We define Adjusted net margin as Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome divided by total net revenues. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Autohome before income tax expense, depreciation expenses of property and equipment, amortization expenses of intangible assets and share-based compensation expenses. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance, in addition to net income prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are important to help investors understand our operating and financial performance, compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and assess our core operating results, as they exclude certain non-cash charges or items that are non-operating in nature. The use of the above non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations as they excluded certain items that have been and will continue to be incurred in the future, but such items should be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of non-GAAP and GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

AUTOHOME INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA

(Amount in thousands, except per share / per ADS data)



For three months ended December 31,

For year ended December 31,

2023

2024

2023

2024

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:





















Media services 500,477

436,819

59,844

1,870,819

1,523,075

208,660 Leads generation services 841,486

758,443

103,906

3,111,805

3,135,885

429,614 Online marketplace and others 569,478

588,174

80,580

2,201,511

2,380,627

326,145 Total net revenues 1,911,441

1,783,436

244,330

7,184,135

7,039,587

964,419 Cost of revenues (367,888)

(428,559)

(58,712)

(1,411,881)

(1,483,220)

(203,200) Gross profit 1,543,553

1,354,877

185,618

5,772,254

5,556,367

761,219























Operating expenses:





















Sales and marketing expenses (730,094)

(717,812)

(98,340)

(3,012,479)

(2,988,169)

(409,377) General and administrative

expenses (156,797)

(131,168)

(17,970)

(537,979)

(534,809)

(73,269) Product development expenses (355,924)

(327,987)

(44,934)

(1,348,472)

(1,318,443)

(180,626) Total operating expenses (1,242,815)

(1,176,967)

(161,244)

(4,898,930)

(4,841,421)

(663,272) Other operating income, net 65,976

54,498

7,466

264,101

288,551

39,531 Operating profit 366,714

232,408

31,840

1,137,425

1,003,497

137,478 Interest and investment income,

net 195,813

189,062

25,901

831,006

791,905

108,491 Share of results of equity

method investments 7,361

(77,389)

(10,602)

29,133

(109,094)

(14,946) Income before income taxes 569,888

344,081

47,139

1,997,564

1,686,308

231,023 Income tax expense (127,566)

(31,375)

(4,298)

(72,155)

(62,959)

(8,625) Net income 442,322

312,706

42,841

1,925,409

1,623,349

222,398 Net loss attributable to

noncontrolling interests 4,414

7,817

1,071

9,901

57,774

7,915 Net income attributable to

Autohome 446,736

320,523

43,912

1,935,310

1,681,123

230,313 Accretion of mezzanine equity (39,805)

(44,006)

(6,029)

(153,294)

(172,596)

(23,646) Accretion attributable to

noncontrolling interests 25,184

27,895

3,822

98,071

111,035

15,212 Net income attributable to

ordinary shareholders 432,115

304,412

41,705

1,880,087

1,619,562

221,879























Earnings per share

attributable to ordinary

shareholders





















Basic 0.89

0.63

0.09

3.84

3.34

0.46 Diluted 0.89

0.62

0.08

3.83

3.33

0.46 Earnings per ADS attributable

to ordinary shareholders

(one ADS equals for four

ordinary shares)





















Basic 3.57

2.51

0.34

15.35

13.36

1.83 Diluted 3.56

2.50

0.34

15.31

13.31

1.82























Weighted average shares used to compute

earnings per share attributable to ordinary

shareholders:









































Basic 484,419,222

484,428,433

484,428,433

489,952,172

484,945,912

484,945,912 Diluted 485,701,134

487,443,601

487,443,601

491,252,460

486,552,724

486,552,724





































AUTOHOME INC.



UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP AND GAAP RESULTS



(Amount in thousands, except per share / per ADS data)

































For three months ended December 31,

For year ended December 31,



2023

2024

2023

2024





RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$



Net income attributable to Autohome 446,736

320,523

43,912

1,935,310

1,681,123

230,313



Plus: income tax expense 128,906

32,716

4,482

77,515

68,321

9,360



Plus: depreciation of property and

equipment 36,886

27,019

3,702

165,820

120,830

16,554



Plus: amortization of intangible assets 9,654

9,645

1,321

40,949

38,595

5,287



EBITDA 622,182

389,903

53,417

2,219,594

1,908,869

261,514



Plus: share-based compensation

expenses 49,345

41,743

5,719

195,092

192,024

26,307



Adjusted EBITDA 671,527

431,646

59,136

2,414,686

2,100,893

287,821































Net income attributable to Autohome 446,736

320,523

43,912

1,935,310

1,681,123

230,313



Plus: amortization of intangible assets

resulting from business acquisition 9,583

9,583

1,313

40,610

38,332

5,251



Plus: share-based compensation

expenses 49,345

41,743

5,719

195,092

192,024

26,307



Plus: investment loss arising from one of

financial products[3] 5,813

-

-

23,252

620

85



Plus: (Gain)/loss on equity method

investments, net (7,361)

77,389

10,602

(29,133)

109,094

14,946



Plus: Non-recurring employee severance

costs[4] -

60,847

8,336

-

60,847

8,336



Plus: tax effects of the adjustments (1,329)

(23,565)

(3,228)

(5,581)

(31,992)

(4,383)



Adjusted net income attributable to

Autohome 502,787

486,520

66,654

2,159,550

2,050,048

280,855































Net income attributable to Autohome 446,736

320,523

43,912

1,935,310

1,681,123

230,313



Net margin 23.4 %

18.0 %

18.0 %

26.9 %

23.9 %

23.9 %



Adjusted net income attributable to

Autohome 502,787

486,520

66,654

2,159,550

2,050,048

280,855



Adjusted net margin 26.3 %

27.3 %

27.3 %

30.1 %

29.1 %

29.1 %































Non-GAAP earnings per share

























Basic 1.04

1.00

0.14

4.41

4.23

0.58



Diluted 1.04

1.00

0.14

4.40

4.21

0.58



Non-GAAP earnings per ADS (one

ADS equals for four ordinary shares)

























Basic 4.15

4.02

0.55

17.63

16.91

2.32



Diluted 4.14

3.99

0.55

17.58

16.85

2.31































Weighted average shares used to

compute non-GAAP earnings per

share:

























Basic 484,419,222

484,428,433

484,428,433

489,952,172

484,945,912

484,945,912



Diluted 485,701,134

487,443,601

487,443,601

491,252,460

486,552,724

486,552,724

































AUTOHOME INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Amount in thousands, except as noted)





As of December 31,

As of December 31,



2023

2024



RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

4,996,353

1,693,597

232,022 Restricted cash

126,794

88,515

12,127 Short-term investments

18,552,354

21,621,992

2,962,201 Accounts receivable, net

1,472,489

1,358,849

186,162 Amounts due from related parties, current

16,439

63,957

8,762 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

360,559

336,941

46,161 Total current assets

25,524,988

25,163,851

3,447,435 Non-current assets











Restricted cash, non-current

5,000

5,000

685 Property and equipment, net

200,860

204,049

27,955 Goodwill and intangible assets, net

4,143,968

4,069,637

557,538 Long-term investments

448,341

339,247

46,477 Deferred tax assets

295,598

308,246

42,230 Amounts due from related parties, non-current

16,048

3,521

482 Other non-current assets

200,928

128,074

17,546 Total non-current assets

5,310,743

5,057,774

692,913 Total assets

30,835,731

30,221,625

4,140,348













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities











Accrued expenses and other payables

2,932,227

2,931,869

401,667 Advance from customers

105,379

106,276

14,560 Deferred revenue

801,581

276,894

37,934 Income tax payable

227,260

185,976

25,479 Amounts due to related parties

24,572

38,250

5,240 Dividends payable

984,332

990,529

135,702 Total current liabilities

5,075,351

4,529,794

620,582 Non-current liabilities











Other liabilities

89,187

23,103

3,165 Deferred tax liabilities

497,955

468,078

64,126 Total non-current liabilities

587,142

491,181

67,291 Total liabilities

5,662,493

5,020,975

687,873













MEZZANINE EQUITY











Convertible redeemable noncontrolling interests

1,758,933

1,931,529

264,618













EQUITY











Total Autohome shareholders' equity

23,928,187

23,951,737

3,281,375 Noncontrolling interests

(513,882)

(682,616)

(93,518) Total equity

23,414,305

23,269,121

3,187,857 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity

30,835,731

30,221,625

4,140,348

[1] The reporting currency of the Company is Renminbi ("RMB"). For readers' convenience, certain amounts throughout the release are presented in US dollars ("US$"). Unless otherwise noted, all conversions from RMB to US$ are translated at the noon buying rate of US$1.00 to RMB7.2993 on December 31, 2024 in the City of New York for cable transfers of RMB as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at such rate. [2] For more information on this and other non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section captioned "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of Non-GAAP and GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release. [3] It represents the loss of an investment with fair value below its initial investment, which was recognized at "interest and investment income, net". The impact was considered to be not directly related to the Company's operating activities. [4] It represents the non-recurring employee severance costs associated with the optimization to the Company's organizational structure in the fourth quarter of 2024.

SOURCE Autohome Inc.