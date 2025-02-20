WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold scaled a new record high on Thursday amid tariff concerns and uncertain outlooks for both global trade and inflation.Spot gold jumped 0.7 percent to $2,952.56 in European trade, while U.S. gold futures were up 1.1 percent at $2,969.69.The dollar index was subdued as Treasury yields continued to fall.The uptick in gold prices was driven by safe-haven demand amid fears that U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff plans would stoke inflation and a global trade war.Trump said on Tuesday he intends to impose 25 percent tariffs on autos, pharmaceuticals, and chips, aiming to boost U.S. manufacturing and competitiveness.Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions have escalated after Trump called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a 'dictator' and warned of losing his country if peace wasn't secured swiftly - heightening concerns among U.S. allies in Europe.Trump also said he believes Russia 'have the cards' in any peace talks to end the war in Ukraine because they have 'taken a lot of territory'.Amid tensions over trade and Ukraine, a meeting of foreign ministers from G20 countries will get underway in Johannesburg today.U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he will skip the regular summit of finance leaders from the world's largest economies due to 'obligations in Washington' and that a senior official would attend in his place.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX