Pacific Assets Trust plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 20

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name June Lai Yee Ang 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pacific Assets Trust plc b) LEI 2138008U8QPGAESFYA48 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary 12.5p shares GB0006674385 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 343.28 pence per share 10,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 10,000 ordinary 12.5p shares 343.28 pence per share e) Date of the transaction 19 February 2025 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Katherine Manson, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc