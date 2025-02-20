BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Bilibili Inc. (BILI):Earnings: RMB89.96 million in Q4 vs. -RMB1.30 million in the same period last year. EPS: RMB0.21 in Q4 vs. -RMB3.13 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Bilibili Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB453.05 million or RMB1.07 per share for the period.Revenue: RMB7.734 billion in Q4 vs. RMB6.349 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX