WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As part of his policy to dramatically prune the size of the Federal Government, President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order to reduce the size and functions of a number of governmental entities and terminate some Federal Advisory Committees.The heads of the Presidio Trust, the Inter-American Foundation, the United States African Development Foundation and the United States Institute of Peace have been ordered to submit Within 14 days a report to the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, confirming compliance with the order and stating whether these offices are statutorily required and to what extent.The OMB Director or the concerned official reviewing grant requests by these entities have been asked to reject the funding requests.Trump has also ordered to terminate four Federal Advisory Committees within 14 days.The Director of the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection should terminate the Academic Research Council and the Credit Union Advisory Council; the Board of Directors of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation should terminate the Community Bank Advisory Council; the Secretary of Health and Human Services should terminate the Secretary's Advisory Committee on Long COVID; and the Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services should terminate the Health Equity Advisory Committee.The order also requires the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, the Assistant to the President for Economic Policy, and the Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy to identify and submit to the President within 30 days additional unnecessary governmental entities and Federal Advisory Committees that should be terminated.