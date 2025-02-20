The Eigenmann Veronelli Group appoints two new independent Non-Executive Directors to its board: Mario Paterlini and Hidde van der Wal

Mario Paterlini and Hidde van der Wal bring expertise and solid experience and will reinforce corporate governance in furtherance of the Group's international development.

Eigenmann Veronelli, Italy's leading and internationally focused distributor of specialty chemicals and food ingredients, today announces the appointment of Mario Paterlini and Hidde van der Wal as independent Non-Executive Directors of the board of Eigenmann Veronelli S.p.A.

With effect as of February 2025, the two new Non-Executive Directors will join EV's existing five-member board. Their addition marks a significant milestone in EV's overarching strategy to enhance corporate governance, bolster expertise, and support sustained international growth, aligning with the group's strategic vision. As independent members, they will introduce fresh perspectives and industry-leading best practices, further guiding EV toward excellence and innovation.

Mario Paterlini has pursued a highly successful career in the chemicals industry where, since 2010, he has been serving as CEO of Gruppo Sapio. He has extensive international experience, particularly in the United States and the EMEA region. He is deeply versed in the themes of corporate governance, M&A, change management, and continuous productivity and development programming. He also sits as an independent director on the board of Vitale Barberis Canonico and is President of Gruppo Idrogeno Vettore Energetico at Federchimica.

Hidde van der Wal has garnered years of leadership experience in the chemicals distribution industry, as CEO of Barentz in the period 2000 til 2023. During his tenure, he led the growth of Barentz throughout Europe and initiated its expansion into the Americas and Asia into a true global acting specialty distributor.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mario Paterlini and Hidde van der Wal to our Board of Directors," commented Group Chairman Christian Veronelli. "Their extensive experience will strengthen EV's governance and support our international growth ambitions, in line with our strategic vision."

"I am confident that Mario Paterlini and Hidde van der Wal will make a valuable contribution to EV's board of directors," added CEO Gabriele Bonomi. "Both bring extensive international experience, and a diverse skill set, which will significantly enhance our competitiveness. Their unique perspectives, combined with their expertise, will further strengthen our governance model, supporting the continued growth and development of the Group as an international solutions provider."

EV GROUP

Founded in 1910, Eigenmann Veronelli Group is an international solutions provider of specialty chemicals and food ingredients. Headquartered in Rho, Italy, EV has a direct presence in Italy, Iberia, Turkey, and the U.A.E. and a commercial reach in more than 45 countries. In 2024, EV generated a consolidated turnover of 347 million euros with more than 350 employees. With over a century of experience, EV is synonymous with effectiveness and efficiency, combining local market knowledge with chemical innovations, and offering a high-quality and diversified portfolio of specialty chemicals and ingredients as well as tailor-made application, marketing and supply chain solutions, technical and formulation support, and comprehensive regulatory know-how for a wide range of industries.

