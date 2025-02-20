JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Hamas has released the bodies of four Israeli hostages who died while in its custody as part of the ceasefire agreement.Hamas says they were the bodies of Oded Lifschitz, 84, and three members of the Bibas family.Shiri Bibas and her two sons - Ariel and Kfir were abducted from their home in kibbutz Nir Oz during Hamas' deadly attacks in Israel on 2023 October 7.The children were aged nine months and four years when they were abducted.The Palestinian militant group claimed that the members of Israeli-Latino family were killed in an Israeli air strike, which Israel says needs to be confirmed after forensic testing.Hamas handed over caskets containing the bodies to Red Cross in Khan Younis on Thursday.The Israeli military said it received the bodies, and will be transferred to the Abu Kabir forensic institute in Jaffa for formal identification.Israeli president Isaac Herzog said in a statement that the hearts of an entire nation lie in tatters.'On behalf of the state of Israel, I bow my head and ask for forgiveness. Forgiveness for not protecting you on that terrible day. Forgiveness for not bringing you home safely,' he wrote on X.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX