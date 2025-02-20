BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output remained flat at the end of the year, data from Eurostat showed on Thursday.Construction output registered nil growth in December after expanding 0.6 percent in November and 0.4 percent in October.Data showed that there was 0.1 percent fall in construction of building and a 0.2 percent decrease in specialized construction activities. At the same time, civil engineering remained stable.On a yearly basis, construction output slid 0.1 percent, in contrast to the 0.3 percent increase in November.Construction output in the EU27 grew 0.4 percent on month but decreased 0.8 percent from the previous year.The biggest monthly increases in production in construction were recorded in Poland, the Czech Republic and Portugal. Meanwhile, the largest decreases were seen in Bulgaria, the Netherlands and Italy.The annual average production in construction for the year 2024 decreased 0.9 percent in the euro area and by 1.3 percent in the EU.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX