WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $103.30 million, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $97.55 million, or $1.66 per share, last year.Excluding items, EPAM Systems, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $163.37 million or $2.84 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.75 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 7.9% to $1.248 billion from $1.157 billion last year.EPAM Systems, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $103.30 Mln. vs. $97.55 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.80 vs. $1.66 last year. -Revenue: $1.248 Bln vs. $1.157 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.22 - $2.32 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.275 - $1.290 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX