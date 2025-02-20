WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Automotive and aviation company Alef has successfully tested a vertical take-off of its electric flying car which is designed for use in future to overcome an emergency blocking traffic situation.Alef Aeronautics said an ultralight version of the Gen-X car was tested by flying over another car in a closed-off city road in a non-densely populated area in California.The San Mateo-based a company released the video of the test, making it a first-ever video in history of a car driving and vertically taking off. While previous videos exist of cars driving and using a runway to take off, videos of tethered flights, and eVTOL flying taxis taking off, this is the first publicly released video of a car driving and taking off vertically.Alef said the test was completed successfully without any safety issues.A special ultralight version of the Alef Model Zero was used in the test flight. In the past year, Alef achieved both a reduction in weight and enhancements in structural integrity to the base model.'This drive and flight test represents an important proof of technology in a real-world city environment. We hope it will be a moment similar to the Wright Brothers' Kitty Hawk video, proving to humanity that new transportation is possible,' said Jim Dukhovny, CEO of Alef.Alef says it received 3,330 pre-orders for its 100 percent electric flying cars.The Federal Aviation Administration has not finalized rules to regulate the emerging technology of flying cars. It is reportedly working with focus on pilot training and certification.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX