WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $248 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $192 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.Excluding items, CenterPoint Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $259 million or $0.40 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $248 Mln. vs. $192 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.30 last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX