WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Targa Resources (TRGP) reported fourth quarter net income attributable to Targa of $351.0 million compared to $299.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $1.12 billion from $959.9 million. Total revenues increased to $4.41 billion from $4.24 billion, previous year.For 2025, Targa estimates full year adjusted EBITDA to be between $4.65 billion and $4.85 billion, with the midpoint of the range representing a 15% increase over full year 2024.Targa also announced a definitive agreement to repurchase all of the outstanding preferred equity in Targa Badlands LLC from funds managed by Blackstone for approximately $1.8 billion in cash.For the first quarter of 2025, Targa intends to recommend to Board an increase to quarterly common dividend to $1.00 per common share or $4.00 per common share annualized.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX