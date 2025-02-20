WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM), while reporting higher fourth-quarter results above market estimates, on Thursday issued earnings outlook for first quarter and fiscal 2025, both below the Street.In pre-market activity on the NYSE, EPAM shares were losing around 1.4 percent to trade at $254.60.For the first quarter, EPAM expects earnings per share in the range of $1.27 to $1.37, and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $2.22 to $2.32.The company expects revenues will be in the range of $1.275 billion to $1.290 billion for the first quarter reflecting a year-over-year increase of 10.0 percent at the midpoint of the range. Revenue growth on an organic constant currency basis would be approximately flat at the midpoint of the range.The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $2.59 per share on revenues of $1.27 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Further, for fiscal 2025, EPAM expects earnings per share in the range of $6.78 to $7.08 and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $10.45 to $10.75.The company expects the year-over-year revenue growth rate to be in the range of 10.0 percent to 14.0 percent on a reported basis, and 1.0 percent to 5.0 percent on an organic constant currency basis.The Street is looking for earnings of $11.32 per share for the year on revenue growth of 11.44 percent.In its fourth quarter, the company's earnings came in at $103.30 million or $1.80 per share, compared to $97.55 million or $1.66 per share last year.Adjusted earnings were $163.37 million or $2.84 per share for the period, compared to $2.75 last year. Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.75 per share.The company's revenue for the period rose 7.9 percent to $1.248 billion from $1.157 billion last year. Analysts expected revenues of $1.21 billion.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX