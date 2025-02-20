Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 20

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

20th February 2025

It is announced that at the close of business on 19thFebruary 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

19th February 2025 51.58p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 51.40p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

20thFebruary 2025