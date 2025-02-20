Ben Utecht: Now Available for Pre-Order: "The Champion's Creed: Transform Your Culture Through the Power of Belief"

NFL Star Ben Utecht unveils blueprint for forging unbeatable teams

"The Champion's Creed: Transform Your Culture Through the Power of Belief," the new book by NFL Super Bowl Champion and Chief Culture Officer Ben Utecht, is now available for pre-order ahead of its official launch on May 6, 2025. Published by Wiley, preface by Hall of Fame NFL Coach Tony Dungy, this book provides an essential resource for leaders who want to inspire peak performance and create an organizational culture that stands the test of time.

The Champion's Creed Book

The Champion's Creed: Transform Your Culture Through the Power of Belief

In "The Champion's Creed," Utecht draws from his unique journey from Super Bowl champion to leading corporate strategist to unveil a methodology for cultivating a winning culture. At the heart of his system is the creation of a "Culture Creed" - a dynamic manifesto that transcends typical mission statements and empowers teams to achieve extraordinary results.

"So many organizations have mission statements and lists of core values plastered on their walls," said Utecht. "But how many actually practice and develop those ideals? I believe it's time for a radical shift in how we approach organizational culture. We must develop comprehensive strategies and systems to cultivate the beliefs and behaviors we want to see in our organizations. In my new book, I share practical insights and proven strategies for building a championship-caliber team."

By harnessing the transformative power of belief, leaders can nurture an atmosphere that naturally boosts productivity, inspire their teams to overcome obstacles, and help their organizations achieve unprecedented levels of success.

"This book is filled with practical wisdom and heartfelt insight that will challenge you to rethink the way you lead and inspire those around you. I hope you'll take these lessons to heart, just as Ben did, and use them to build something truly great."

--Tony Dungy

"In 'The Champion's Creed,' Ben Utecht reveals the heart of what makes great teams and leaders truly remarkable: a commitment to belief-driven culture. His journey from the NFL to the boardroom provides inspiring insights on how leaders can forge unity, trust, and excellence within any organization."

--John C. Maxwell, Leadership Expert and Bestselling Author

Whether you're a seasoned executive or an entrepreneur, "The Champion's Creed" offers a proven blueprint for transforming your culture and achieving your most ambitious goals. Get ready to unleash the power of belief and forge an unbeatable team.

"The Champion's Creed: Transform Your Culture Through the Power of Belief" by Ben Utecht will be available on May 6, 2025, wherever books are sold.

About the Author

Ben Utecht is a former NFL player, speaker, author, and Chief Culture Officer. After winning a Super Bowl championship with the Indianapolis Colts, Utecht has dedicated himself to helping organizations and teams unlock their full potential through the power of belief and culture transformation. He is a sought-after speaker and consultant, and "The Champion's Creed" is his second book. To learn more about Ben, visit benutechtspeaks.com .

