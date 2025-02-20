Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.: Southern Cross to Attend BMO, MIF AND PDAC Conferences

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. ("SXGC" or the "Company") (TSXV:SXGC)(ASX:SX2)(OTC PINK:MWSNF)(Frankfurt:MV3.F) is pleased to announce its participation in several upcoming mining investment conferences in Miami and Toronto through late February and early March 2025.

The Company will be attending:

BMO Conference in Miami

MIF Conference in Toronto

PDAC Conference in Toronto

"We are excited to showcase Southern Cross Gold's high-grade gold-antimony Sunday Creek Project at these premier industry events," stated Nicholas Mead, Manager - Corporate Development of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated. "These conferences provide excellent opportunities to engage with our valued shareholders and connect with potential new investors who share our vision."

The Company looks forward to meeting with current shareholders, prospective investors, and industry peers at all these conferences. Interested parties are encouraged to reach out to schedule one-on-one meetings with the SXGC team during these events via the relevant conference portal or by coming to our conference booths to meet President & CEO Michael Hudson, General Manager Lisa Gibbons, Exploration Manager Kenneth Bush, Corporate Secretary Mariana Bermudez and Manager Corporate Development Nicholas Mead.

Details of each conference are:

BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference - 23 - 26 February 2025

The Diplomat Beach Resort, Hollywood FL

1x1 Meetings via conference portal

Core Shack display, Tuesday 25 February 6:30-9:30pm - Ballroom A

Metals Investor Forum - 28 February - 01 March 2025

Delta Hotel, Toronto

Registrations at https://metalsinvestorforum.com/metals-investor-forum-toronto/

PDAC - 02 - 05 March 2025

Metro Toronto Convention Centre

Investor Exchange Booth - #2939

Core Shack Booth (4-5 March) - #3102B

Registrations at https://pdac.ca/convention-2025

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd is now dual listed on the TSXV:SXGC andASX: SX2

About Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSXV:SXGC, ASX:SX2) controls the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project located 60 kilometres north of Melbourne, Australia. Sunday Creek has emerged as one of the Western world's most significant gold and antimony discoveries, with exceptional drilling results including 55 intersections exceeding 100 g/t AuEq x m from just 70.7 km of drilling. The mineralization follows a "Golden Ladder" structure over 12 km of strike length, with confirmed continuity from surface to 1,100 m depth.

Sunday Creek's strategic value is enhanced by its dual-metal profile, with antimony contributing 20% of the in-situ value alongside gold. This has gained increased significance following China's export restrictions on antimony, a critical metal for defense and semiconductor applications. Southern Cross' inclusion in the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) and Australia's AUKUS-related legislative changes position it as a potential key Western antimony supplier. Importantly, Sunday Creek can be developed primarily based on gold economics, which reduces antimony-related risks while maintaining strategic supply potential.

Technical fundamentals further strengthen the investment case, with preliminary metallurgical work showing non-refractory mineralization suitable for conventional processing and gold recoveries of 93-98% through gravity and flotation.

With A$18M in cash, over 1,000 Ha of strategic freehold land ownership, and an aggressive 60 km drill program planned through Q3 2025, SXGC is well-positioned to advance this globally significant gold-antimony discovery in a tier-one jurisdiction.

This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.

For further information, please contact:

Mariana Bermudez - Corporate Secretary (Canada)

mbermudez@chasemgt.com or +1 604 685 9316

Executive Office: 1305 - 1090 West Georgia Street Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7, Canada

Nicholas Mead - Corporate Development

info@southerncrossgold.com or +61 415 153 122

Justin Mouchacca - Company Secretary (Australia)

jm@southerncrossgold.com.au or +61 3 8630 3321

Subsidiary Office: Level 21, 459 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC, 3000, Australia

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements including without limitation applicable court, regulatory authorities and applicable stock exchanges. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "proposed", "will", "subject to", "near future", "in the event", "would", "expect", "prepared to" and other similar words or expressions. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include general business, economic, competitive, political, social uncertainties; the state of capital markets, unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant; and other risks described in SXGC's documents filed with Canadian or Australian securities regulatory authorities (under code SX2). You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in filings made by SXGC with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada or Australia (under code SX2), as applicable, and available for SXGC in Canada at www.sedarplus.ca or in Australia at www.asx.com.au under code SX2. Documents are also available at www.southerncrossgold.com We disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the Australian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

