Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2025) - First Nordic Metals Corp. (TSXV: FNM) (OTCQB: FNMCF) (FSE: HEG0) ("FNM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has been named as a 2025 TSX Venture 50 company. The 2025 Venture 50 recognizes the top 50 of over 1,600 TSX Venture Exchange issuers. Company rankings are based on performance during 2024 across three key indicators, equally weighted: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading volume growth. More details can be found at the following link: www.tsx.com/venture50.

CEO Taj Singh comments: "2024 was a defining year for First Nordic as we laid the groundwork to become a leading gold explorer and developer. Receiving the TSX Venture 50 award is a testament to our team's execution on driving growth through strategic acquisitions and project advancements, as well as the support of key shareholders and industry partners. Sweden and Finland globally rank among the most attractive, underexplored and exciting regions for mineral exploration right now. With a strong resource base and a fully funded, extensive drill program on multiple high-potential targets, we are poised for an exciting 2025 as we continue to advance Europe's next gold camp."

About First Nordic Metals

First Nordic Metals Corp. (FNM) is a Canadian-based gold exploration company, consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland, with a vision to create Europe's next gold camp. The Company's flagship asset is the Barsele gold project in northern Sweden, a joint venture project with senior gold producer Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Immediately surrounding the Barsele project, FNM is 100%-owner of a district-scale license position comprised of two additional projects (Paubäcken, Storjuktan), which, combined with the Barsele Project, total approximately 100,000 hectares on the Gold Line greenstone belt. Additionally, in northern Finland, FNM is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire underexplored Oijärvi greenstone belt, including the Kylmäkangas deposit, the largest known gold occurrence on this belt.

