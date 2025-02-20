WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) reported on Thursday that net income attributable to Targa for the fourth quarter grew to $318.1 million from $280.2 million in the prior-year quarter.Total revenues for the quarter increased 4 percent to $4.41 billion from $4.24 billion in the same quarter last year.Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $4.65 billion to $4.85 billion and net growth capital expenditures of $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion.For the first quarter of 2025, Targa intends to recommend to its Board of Directors a 33 percent increase to its quarterly common dividend to $1.00 per common share or $4.00 per common share annualized. If approved, it would be effective for the first quarter of 2025 and payable in May 2025.Targa also announced a definitive agreement to repurchase all of the outstanding preferred equity in Targa Badlands LLC from funds managed by Blackstone for approximately $1.8 billion in cash. Targa expects it to close in the first quarter of 2025 with an effective date of January 1, 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX