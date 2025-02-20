Dassault Systèmes' annual event dedicated to the SOLIDWORKS and 3DEXPERIENCE platform user community to take place in Houston, Feb. 23-26, 2025

Agenda to showcase how "3D UNIV+RSES" are transforming design and manufacturing

Highlights include keynote speeches from Marc Raibert, Executive Director of The AI Institute and founder of Boston Dynamics, and industrial designer Karim Rashid

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced 3DEXPERIENCE World 2025, its annual event dedicated to the SOLIDWORKS and 3DEXPERIENCE platform user community, is taking place in Houston Feb. 23-26. Thousands of designers, engineers, entrepreneurs, business leaders, makers and students are expected to attend the premier event for discovering the technologies, trends and strategies transforming the development of products and experiences in today's Generative Economy.

This year's curated agenda of panels, breakout sessions, presentations, learning and networking opportunities with thought leaders, industry experts, customers and Dassault Systèmes executives focuses on the integration of the real and virtual worlds driving new levels of productivity and innovation across design and manufacturing. Highlights of 3DEXPERIENCE World 2025 include:

Keynote speeches from Marc Raibert, Executive Director of The AI Institute and founder of Boston Dynamics, and renowned industrial designer Karim Rashid.

Insights on how "3D UNIV+RSES" are shaping the future, from Dassault Systèmes executives Bernard Charlès, Executive Chairman, and Pascal Daloz, CEO.

The latest updates on SOLIDWORKS applications including new generative AI-driven capabilities from Manish Kumar, CEO, SOLIDWORKS, Dassault Systèmes, and Gian Paolo Bassi, Senior Vice President, Customer Role Experience, Dassault Systèmes.

More than 250 workshops, training and breakout sessions dedicated to design, engineering, governance, simulation, manufacturing and academia.

Free certification opportunities to strengthen and sharpen skills.

Annual "Top 10 List" of user-requested SOLIDWORKS features and enhancements.

3DEXPERIENCE Playground zones dedicated to technologies and innovations for education, startups, makers and shop floors; SOLIDWORKS certified software solutions partners; and the "Model Mania Xtreme" design competition.

Product showcases from Altec, Armada, Grind Basketball, Mobility Independence Foundation and Proteus Motion.

"The way people work is changing. With virtual twins and generative AI, it's a new era of collaboration and innovation. At 3DEXPERIENCE World 2025, we'll explore strategies for users to improve productivity, protect intellectual property, and work smarter in the Generative Economy," said Gian Paolo Bassi, Senior Vice President, Customer Role Experience, Dassault Systèmes.

