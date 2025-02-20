Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.02.2025
Drei Bohrgeräte, 23 Kilometer und die Vision, eine der 10 größten Goldminen Kanadas zu werden!
BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 20

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 19 February 2025 were:

228.43p Capital only
229.00p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 80,307 Ordinary shares on 19th February 2025, the Company has 69,037,329 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 26,323,976 shares which are held in Treasury.


