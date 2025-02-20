WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LKQ Corporation (LKQ) said, for fiscal 2025, the company expects adjusted EPS in a range of $3.40 to $3.70, and organic revenue growth for parts and services in a range of 0% to 2%.Justin Jude, President and CEO, said: 'We will continue to emphasize portfolio simplification, operational excellence and profitable growth to deliver long-term value to our shareholders.'Fourth quarter net income was $156 million compared to $184 million for the same period of 2023. Earnings per share was $0.60 compared to $0.69. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.80 compared to $0.84. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue for the fourth quarter was $3.4 billion, a decrease of 4.1% compared to $3.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Parts and services organic revenue decreased 3.6%.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX