DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer price inflation accelerated further at the start of the year to the highest level in six months, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.The consumer price index climbed 1.9 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 1.4 percent rise in December.Further, this was the highest inflation since July 2024, when prices had risen 2.2 percent.The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages quickened to 2.6 percent from 2.0 percent. Inflation based on transportation also rose to 3.9 percent from 1.6 percent. Expenses in connection with restaurants and hotels also grew 3.9 percent.Excluding energy and unprocessed food, the consumer price inflation was 2.5 percent.EU-harmonized inflation also rose to an eight-month high of 1.7 percent from 1.0 percent in the prior month. In the flash report, the rate of inflation was 1.5 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 0.8 percent in January after rising 0.9 percent in December. The HICP showed a rise of 1.7 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX