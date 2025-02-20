WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $305.12 million, or $2.03 per share. This compares with $210.91 million, or $1.42 per share, last year.Excluding items, Quanta Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $442.16 million or $2.94 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.62 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 13.3% to $6.553 billion from $5.783 billion last year.Quanta Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $305.12 Mln. vs. $210.91 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.03 vs. $1.42 last year. -Revenue: $6.553 Bln vs. $5.783 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX