BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $5.254 billion, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $5.494 billion, or $0.68 per share, last year.Excluding items, Walmart Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.66 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 4.1% to $180.554 billion from $173.388 billion last year.Walmart Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $5.254 Bln. vs. $5.494 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.65 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue: $180.554 Bln vs. $173.388 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.57 to $0.58Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX