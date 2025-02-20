BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, retail giant Walmart, Inc. (WMT) initiated its adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the first quarter and the full-year 2026.For the first quarter, the company now expects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.57 to $0.58 per share on consolidated constant currency net sales growth of 3 to 4 percent.On average, 26 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.65 per share on revenues of $166.12 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.50 to $2.60 per share on consolidated constant currency net sales growth of about 3.0 to 4.0 percent.The Street is looking for earnings of $2.76 per share on a revenue growth of 4.19 percent to $705.14 billion for the year.Separately, the Board of Directors of Walmart approved a 13 percent higher annual cash dividend for fiscal year 2026 of $0.94 per share to be paid in four quarterly installments of $0.235 per share.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX