WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hasbro unveiled a new strategic plan, 'Playing to Win', taking the company through 2027. Through play-fueled engagement and partner-scaled co-investment, Hasbro will seek to expand its reach from over 500 million kids, families, and fans now to over 750 million by 2027.Through 2027, the company expects an average of mid-single digit revenue growth and 50-100 basis points of annual operating profit margin improvement. By 2027, Hasbro's operational excellence program is expected to deliver $1 billion of gross cost savings, with approximately half dropping to the bottom line.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX