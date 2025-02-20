WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hasbro unveiled a new strategic plan, 'Playing to Win', taking the company through 2027. Through play-fueled engagement and partner-scaled co-investment, Hasbro will seek to expand its reach from over 500 million kids, families, and fans now to over 750 million by 2027.
Through 2027, the company expects an average of mid-single digit revenue growth and 50-100 basis points of annual operating profit margin improvement. By 2027, Hasbro's operational excellence program is expected to deliver $1 billion of gross cost savings, with approximately half dropping to the bottom line.
