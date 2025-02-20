BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Fiserv, Inc. (FI), a provider of payments and financial services technology, Thursday said that its Board has authorized it to repurchase 60 million shares in addition to the shares remaining available under the company's existing authorization.Fiserv may buy back shares in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The company noted that this authorization does not expire.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX