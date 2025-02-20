WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last yearThe company's earnings came in at $977 million, or $4.33 per share. This compares with $1.377 billion, or $5.76 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 8.0% to $4.436 billion from $4.823 billion last year.Cheniere Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $977 Mln. vs. $1.377 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.33 vs. $5.76 last year. -Revenue: $4.436 Bln vs. $4.823 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX