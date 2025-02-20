CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Fresh tariff threats from the U.S., inflation concerns highlighted in the FOMC minutes and uncertainty surrounding peace in Ukraine swayed market sentiment across asset classes and regions. Markets also digested a fresh round of corporate earnings.Wall Street Futures are trading in negative territory. European benchmarks are trading mostly higher amidst strong corporate earnings. Asian markets however finished trading on an overwhelmingly negative note.The Dollar Index declined. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices extended gains on supply concerns despite a larger-than-expected build in crude oil inventories in the U.S. Gold futures rallied to a fresh all-time-high of $2,972.91 amidst geopolitical concerns. Cryptocurrencies mostly rallied.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 44,481.50, down 0.33% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,125.30, down 0.31% Germany's DAX at 22,531.85, up 0.43% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,680.11, down 0.37% France's CAC 40 at 8,151.86, up 0.51% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,491.25, up 0.54% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,675.50, down 1.29% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,322.80, down 1.15% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,350.78, down 0.02% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 22,576.98, down 1.60%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0432, up 0.10% GBP/USD at 1.2601, up 0.12% USD/JPY at 150.21, down 0.83% AUD/USD at 0.6369, up 0.38% USD/CAD at 1.4219, down 0.11% Dollar Index at 106.94, down 0.22%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.533%, down 0.04% Germany at 2.5620%, up 0.47% France at 3.242%, up 0.28% U.K. at 4.6870%, up 1.60% Japan at 1.441%, up 0.14%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Apr) at $76.33, up 0.38%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $72.33, up 0.32%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,965.89, up 1.01%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $97,216.31, up 1.00% Ethereum at $2,739.64, up 0.57% XRP at $2.69, up 4.25% BNB at $648.96, down 1.36% Solana at $173.76, up 0.23%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX