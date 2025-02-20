Zoe Financial & MSCI Come Together to Transform Direct Indexing for RIAs

Zoe Financial , a digital end-to-end wealth platform aiming to transform the wealth management experience for RIAs and investors, announced its strategic collaboration with MSCI, a leading provider of indexes and other critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community.

Through this collaboration, Zoe Financial will integrate MSCI's custom direct indexes into its Zoe Wealth Platform, enabling advisors to build custom portfolios that align with clients' unique financial goals, risk tolerance, and preferences. This integration will enhance the client experience, equipping advisors with advanced direct indexing capabilities to deliver highly personalized and tax-efficient investment solutions.

"Clients' needs have always been at the heart of what we do at Zoe, and in partnership with MSCI, we believe we are equipping advisors with the capabilities to meet-and exceed-their clients' expectations," said Andres Garcia Amaya, CFA, Zoe's founder and CEO. "We're confident this is yet another step in the right direction to make highly personalized and sophisticated investment management accessible to the mass affluent."

Direct Indexing on the Zoe Wealth Platform

Zoe's platform is a comprehensive tech-driven solution designed to empower advisors with the tools to efficiently manage their clients' investments and scale their RIAs. The platform's latest update unveiled its direct indexing capabilities, which marks a significant stride for personalized investment management. Unlike traditional ETFs or mutual funds, direct indexing allows investors to own individual securities that replicate an index, enabling more targeted asset allocation and potential tax advantages.

By integrating direct indexing with seamless account opening, automated rebalancing, tax-loss harvesting, and commission-free fractional trading, the platform provides a streamlined experience for advisors and investors.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with MSCI to bring direct indexing solutions to our platform," said Rajesh Gaur, CFA, Zoe's VP of Investment Solutions. "By leveraging MSCI's capabilities, we enable advisors to offer their clients a more flexible and tailored approach to investing, empowering them to take greater control of their clients' portfolios while optimizing for tax efficiency."

