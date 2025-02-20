New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2025) - Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC is pleased to announce it is a GOLD SPONSOR at the Centurion One Capital 8th Annual Growth Conference held at the award-winning Four Seasons Hotel in the heart of Toronto's historic Yorkville neighborhood from Monday, March 3rd to Thursday, March 6th, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

This four-day invitation-only and curated event will feature:

public and private companies across emerging and growth sectors

highly selective audience of global growth investors

insightful panel discussions led by globally renowned experts and thought leaders

curated VIP networking events and captivating entertainment program

For more information and registration details, please visit: www.centuriononecapital.com/news-events.

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC is looking forward to attending this landmark event and having the opportunity to engage with industry leaders and global growth investors, build meaningful relationships, and explore the next wave of growth companies shaping North America's future.

About Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC provides strategic investor relations and corporate communications advisory services to publicly traded and pre-IPO companies throughout the globe. Our team has worked with hundreds of U.S. listed public companies from around the globe across diverse industries and various market caps. We have experience with shareholder activism and crisis communications and also work with late-stage private companies to help prepare them to enter the public marketplace.

To learn more about Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, visit: https://skylineccg.com/

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential.

Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.

For more information about Centurion One, visit www.centuriononecapital.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240641

SOURCE: Centurion One Capital Corp.