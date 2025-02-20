ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Southern Company said, for 2025, it expects adjusted EPS in a range of $4.20 - $4.30. The company noted that the $4.25 midpoint of this guidance range represents 6% growth from 2024 guidance. For the first quarter, the company anticipates adjusted EPS of $1.20.Southern Company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $534 million, or $0.49 per share, compared with earnings of $855 million, or $0.78 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net Income - excluding items was $544 million, or $0.50 per share, during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with $700 million, or $0.64 per share, during the fourth quarter of 2023. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Fourth-quarter operating revenues were $6.3 billion, compared with $6.0 billion for he fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 4.9%.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX