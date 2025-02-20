Petro Cohen, P.C. Congratulates Rebeca Jomarron on Her Remarkable Journey in the Firm

Petro Cohen, P.C., a leading workers' compensation law firm in New Jersey, is incredibly proud to celebrate the achievements of our dedicated law clerk and valued colleague, Rebeca Jomarron. Rebeca's journey, from her early life in Cuba to becoming a law school graduate, judicial clerk, and attorney is a powerful testament to resilience, determination, and the unwavering support of her family.

Rebeca immigrated to the United States at six, settling in South Jersey with her mother. Surrounded by love and support from her family, she cultivated a dream of becoming a lawyer, a goal that never wavered.

Her academic journey initially led her to The College of New Jersey from where she graduated with honors magna cum laude. From TCNJ she embarked on her legal study at Barry Law School, where she thrived in a demanding environment, supported by her professors and peers. During law school she clerked with Petro Cohen, P.C., gaining hands-on experience in real-time. Through hard work and discipline, Rebeca has achieved a significant milestone by graduating from law school, securing a judicial clerkship with the Assignment Judge of the Atlantic County Superior Court, and passing the bar exam in 2024. Rebeca was sworn in as a licensed attorney in October 2024. Her story is a shining example of what can be accomplished through perseverance and dedication.

Rebeca is now moving forward with her professional career as an attorney at law. Her areas of proficiency include personal injury, workers' compensation, landlord-tenant law, family law, and immigration law. She is fluent in speaking, reading, and writing both Spanish and English. Rebeca's strong legal foundation and bilingual skills will empower her to become a great lawyer, effectively serving a diverse clientele with expertise and empathy.

Her story serves as a powerful reminder that, with determination and support, any goal is within reach. Petro Cohen, as a prominent workers' compensation law firm, is honored to have Rebeca as part of our team, and we look forward to supporting her as she takes the next steps in her legal career.

Rebeca's journey embodies the spirit of 'Sí se puede. Yes, you can,' and we are confident that she will continue to inspire others with her dedication and success.

For more information about Petro Cohen, P.C., and our team, please visit www.petrocohen.com.

