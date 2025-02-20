Alto Solutions, Inc.: Kirkland Income Fund I is now available on the Alto Platform, Enhancing Access to Alternative Fixed Income Investments

The fund provides access to income-generating real estate investments

Alto , an alternative asset platform that enables individuals to invest in alternative assets using retirement funds, has announced Alto Securities, its affiliated broker-dealer, has added the Kirkland Income Fund I to the offerings available on Alto Marketplace .

This private credit fund provides accredited investors with the opportunity to diversify their retirement portfolios through exposure to real estate-backed debt investments, including loans supporting middle-income housing projects across the United States. The Fund, managed by Kirkland Capital Group, aims to generate consistent returns, emphasize principal preservation, and provide community development.Since its inception, the fund has delivered positive monthly returns and distributions.

"At Alto, we are committed to simplifying the process of exploring alternative investments and equipping individuals with the tools to diversify their retirement portfolios," said Scott Harrigan, President of Alto. "By offering the Kirkland Income Fund I on our platform, we provide investors with access to a unique asset class that combines potential high yields with social impact."

Private credit investments, including real estate-backed debt, can diversify portfolios, potentially exhibiting a low correlation with traditional equities and fixed-income markets. Alto's platform uniquely enables investors to utilize their retirement assets to invest in such alternatives, breaking down barriers that traditionally limit access to these opportunities.

"We are excited to collaborate with Alto to make the Kirkland Income Fund I accessible to a broader audience," said Chris Carsley, CFA, CAIA, Chief Investment Officer of Kirkland Capital Group. "Self-directed IRAs offer a powerful way to tap into alternative investments like private debt. The combination of our investment strategy and Alto's platform helps individuals build diversified portfolios with potentially greater returns."

The Kirkland Income Fund I is an evergreen fund offering monthly subscription opportunities, available to accredited investors on the Alto platform with a minimum investment of $50,000. Accredited investors can learn more and explore the deal here .

About Alto

Alto's self-directed IRA platform enables investors to diversify their retirement portfolios with alternative assets like private equity, venture capital, cryptocurrency, real estate, and more. Alto acts as the IRA custodian for over $1.7B in assets with 29,000 self-directed IRA investors and supports more than 2,000 issuers who have raised capital on the platform.

With minimal paperwork and competitive fees, Alto simplifies access to less-correlated, high-return investments. Users can establish Traditional, Roth, or SEP IRAs and seamlessly invest in private markets and cryptocurrency. Learn more at altoira.com .

About Kirkland Capital Group

Kirkland Capital Group is a leading investment fund manager dedicated to building and preserving wealth through strategic real estate debt investments. With over 75 years of combined experience in investment management, real estate, and technology, the firm focuses on providing high-yield, principal preservation-focused fixed income returns to its investors.

For more information, please visit www.altoira.com and www.kirklandcapitalgroup.com .

