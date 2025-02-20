PayQuicker Expands Instant, Seamless Clinical Trial Payouts for EU and UK

Modernizing clinical trial participant compensation with compliant, secure, and real-time digital payments, eliminating the need for onsite card issuing

PayQuicker , the leading global payouts orchestration platform, today announced the expansion of its instant payout and local currency solution for clinical trials across Great Britain (U.K.) and the European Union (EU). This real-time digital payment solution offers secure, compliant, and seamless participant compensation to streamline payout operations for clinical trial organizers, including eliminating the need for onsite card issuing.

Addressing Payment Challenges in Clinical Trials

According to GlobalData's 2024 Clinical Trials Report , over 60% of clinical trial participants cite timely compensation as a critical factor in engagement and retention, particularly in decentralized clinical trials. Delayed or complex payouts discourage participation, underscoring the need for instant, compliant payment solutions tailored to the unique demands of the clinical trials industry.

"The clinical trials industry requires highly tailored and compliant payment solutions to meet its unique demands," said Kevin Zeman , VP of Partners and Relationships at PayQuicker. "Our clinical trial payment solution eliminates the friction associated with cross-border compensation by offering real-time digital payouts in local currencies, allowing clinical trial organizations (CROs) and trial sponsors to compensate participants quickly, securely, and in full compliance with regional regulations."

Key Features of PayQuicker's Payout Solution

Instant access to funds through white-labeled participant pay wallets

Flexible payments, including digital wallets, bank transfers, and virtual cards

Automated, secure, and compliant cross-border transactions

Elimination of manual administrative processes for trial organizers

Seamless currency conversion for effortless international payouts

With PayQuicker's global payouts orchestration platform, clinical trial organizations can improve the participant experience, enhance compliance, and reduce administrative burdens, making payments smarter, faster, and easier.

Powering the Future of Clinical Trial Payments

This expansion strengthens PayQuicker's position as a leader in payouts orchestration, a rapidly evolving category in global payments. By addressing the complex, cross-border compensation needs of the clinical trial industry, PayQuicker builds on its success in other key verticals, including the gig and creator economies, direct selling, global workforce payments, and affiliate networks.

About PayQuicker

PayQuicker is the leading global payouts orchestration platform, offering businesses of all sizes smarter, faster, and easier payment solutions. Since its inception in 2008, PayQuicker has pioneered global payouts orchestration, enabling real-time payouts in over 214 countries and territories, and more than 80 currencies through secured bank accounts, virtual cards, and digital wallets. Our award-winning solutions cater to a diverse range of industries, including affiliate networks, the creator economy, direct selling, the on-demand economy, platforms and marketplaces, and workforce payments. PayQuicker's cloud-based, regulatory-compliant software stack allows customers to white-label our products, delivering fast and flexible spending options. Our mission is to enhance global business growth with superior payment and purchasing power, activated with every login, payout, purchase, or swipe. To learn more, visit: https://payquicker.com .

