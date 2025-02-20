Skyway Technologies Corp.: Skyway and INVOLI Partner to Advance Digital Infrastructure for Air Traffic Management

Skyway, a leader in vertiport operations and development, has integrated INVOLI as its digital infrastructure ADS-B technology system provider, marking a major milestone in the development of reliable, real-time, and secure air traffic data for both traditional and unmanned aerial systems (UAS).

This partnership strengthens Skyway's ability to manage real-time, independent, and self-controlled data streams, ensuring the highest level of accuracy and security for air traffic surveillance and remote identification (Remote ID). By integrating INVOLI's advanced ADS-B technology into its network, Skyway is enhancing its capabilities in monitoring manned and unmanned aircraft, paving the way for a safer and more scalable Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) ecosystem.

As urban air mobility (UAM) and commercial drone operations grow, reliable airspace awareness is critical. Skyway's integration of INVOLI's Air Traffic Detection Service (ADS-B, UAT, ModeS, and Mode A/C) ensures seamless, accurate real-time data feeds - free from traditional latency issues found in existing surveillance networks.

"Security and control over data streams are essential for the future of air traffic management," said Clifford Cruz, Skyway CEO. "By integrating INVOLI's technology, we're not just ensuring more reliable surveillance - we're taking control of our data infrastructure, eliminating delays, and creating a more secure, scalable network for urban air mobility."

Skyway has already begun integrating INVOLI's ADS-B infrastructure into its systems and actively expanding its network to cover more regions. The goal: a real-time, non-delayed, independently managed surveillance network supporting growing demand for drone operations, vertiport management, and next-gen air traffic control (ATC) services.

"We are excited to partner with Skyway and support its mission of delivering cutting-edge air traffic solutions," said Manu Lubrano, CEO of INVOLI. "Our technology will provide Skyway with unmatched accuracy and security in airspace monitoring, enabling safe and efficient integration of both manned and unmanned aircraft into shared airspace."

Unlike traditional air traffic surveillance systems, Skyway's infrastructure eliminates data lag and enhances security, providing a fully independent, real-time monitoring network designed for the complexities of modern airspace.

This collaboration brings multiple benefits to the evolving AAM and UAS industries:

Real-time, non-delayed data streams for safer flight operations

Independent, self-managed systems for enhanced security and control

Scalable infrastructure to support growing UAS and eVTOL operations

Seamless integration with existing Skyway networks to expand coverage

As Skyway continues to lead the charge in digital air traffic systems, this partnership with INVOLI represents a key step in enabling smarter, safer, and more efficient urban air mobility.

About Skyway - A California-based vertiport development and operations company, Skyway provides critical services to airline operators, eVTOL manufacturers, and commercial developers. Partnering with government airspace regulators and tech providers, Skyway delivers vertiport air traffic management and unmanned airspace mission planning.

About INVOLI - INVOLI is a leading hardware and software solutions provider for air traffic detection and visualization. Combining live data streams with advanced analytics, INVOLI unlocks digital and uncrewed aviation's full potential across industries - from traditional aviation and airports to drone-based logistics, medical delivery, infrastructure inspection, security, and tomorrow's urban air mobility.

SOURCE: Skyway Technologies Corp.

