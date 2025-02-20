Helio Space Corporation: Heliospace Adds Former JPL and NASA Senior Technical Staff to Its Team

Childs, Cooper, Thompson Bring Decades of Expertise to Heliospace

Heliospace Corp., a subsidiary of Helio Corporation (OTC PINK:HLEO), has announced that it has tapped three former JPL and NASA senior technical staff members for its Space Systems Engineering Team. Brian Childs, James Cooper, and Shaun Thomson are the latest additions to the Heliospace experienced technical roster.

Brian Childs has experience leading mechanical and structural design teams, as well as systems engineering and structural configuration experience of large optical systems. He was the Chief Mechanical Engineer for multiple Department of Defense Flight Demonstration Programs as well as the Chief Engineer for the Mars Sample Return mission.

James Cooper brings 33 years of experience as a mechanical engineer to Heliospace. He has worked on the management, design, fabrication, assembly, test, and flight operations of various space system structures and mechanisms, was the Lead Mechanical Engineer for the final Hubble Space Telescope servicing mission (SM4) and spent 12+ years as the NASA James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) Sunshield Manager.

Shaun Thomson is a 35-year NASA veteran with experience in thermal engineering in space flight projects. He served as the Thermal Subsystem Lead Engineer for JWST and numerous other NASA Earth orbiting, planetary, and deep space missions.

"Brian, James, and Shaun bring significant expertise to support our development of optical systems," says Joe Pitman, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Heliospace. "They have been respected colleagues of ours for decades and through many space missions and we are thrilled to now have them as a part of the Heliospace team."

