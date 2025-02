OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE, CVE.TO), a Canadian oil and natural gas company, said on Thursday that it has appointed Andrew Dahlin as its Chief Operating Officer. He currently serves as the Executive Vice-President, Natural Gas and Technical Services at Cenovus.Dahlin has over 30 years of industry experience, including 13 years with Cenovus and its predecessor companies.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX