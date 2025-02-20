SID Medicos the South Korean cosmetics business developing advanced aesthetic solutions today announces a landmark moment in the company's growth, as it reaches global sales of 3 million vials. Total sales volume of Lemon Bottle lipolysis and skin booster products achieved double figure uplift in 2024, soaring 65% year-on-year with almost one million vials sold in the UK alone, a key market for the brand alongside Europe, the US and Japan.

Headquartered in Seoul, SID Medicos is achieving international recognition for its flagship advanced lipolysis solution, which has sold 2.5m vials globally. Initially available in four countries at launch in 2021, the product now has a presence in 80 countries, with plans to enter new markets.

Following the success of Lemon Bottle lipolysis, SID Medicos expanded its product portfolio in 2022 to bring to market its skin booster solution, achieving strong international sales of over 500,000 ampoules.

The footprint of the company's Lemon Bottle Academies is also expanding with 330 operating worldwide, 200 of which are based in the UK. These academies provide practitioners with CPD-accredited training to ensure the treatment is delivered at a consistently high standard.

Hong Sang Hyeon, CEO, SID Medicos, says: "The rising popularity of Lemon Bottle treatments amongst practitioners and their patients is evidenced by the remarkable growth we have seen over the last four years. We are operating in fiercely competitive markets, and these numbers are testament to the quality of the products and the results they deliver. SID Medicos was founded with the mission of developing advanced aesthetic products and we are committed to this purpose, investing in research and innovative technologies to develop the very latest in aesthetic treatments."

Developed by five Korean cosmetic surgeons at SID Medicos and the result of five years of research, Lemon Bottle lipolysis represents a breakthrough in non-invasive fat reduction. Featuring all-natural ingredients, the absence of chemical compounds such as Deoxycholate and PPC sets the solution apart from other lipolysis products on the market. An alternative to traditional fat removal procedures such as liposuction, this non-invasive treatment features minimal downtime, reduced pain, and faster treatment cycles.

The global market for fat dissolving injections is forecast to be worth USD 3.5bn by 2031, with market drivers including the growing trend for non-surgical aesthetic procedures, higher obesity rates, technological advancements and increasing awareness and acceptance of aesthetic procedures.Trend forecasts suggest the global skin boosting market will reach USD 1.96 billion by 2030, driven by factors such as an ageing population, increasing disposable income and technological advancements in aesthetics.

In the UK, Lemon Bottle is available to professional practitioners exclusively through authorised pharmacy chains and certified suppliers. Only licensed practitioners are authorised to administer the treatment.

About SID Medicos

SID Medicos is a South Korean company specialising in the distribution and supply of medical aesthetic products. It is the brand owner of Lemon Bottle, a Korean lipolysis and skin booster solution. Through continuous research and development in collaboration with plastic surgeons and dermatologists, SID Medicos aims to provide comprehensive aesthetic solutions. The company's commitment to high-quality products is evident in its strict manufacturing standards and the use of advanced technologies in the production processes.

Lemon Bottle carries the following region-specific cosmetic certifications:

1. CPNP: Europe

2. SCPN: UK

3. NMPA: China

4. PMDA: Japan

5. Health Canada: Canada

6. EAC: Russia

7. CCPN: Saudi Arabia

8. FDA MoCRA: USA

