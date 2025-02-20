Duke Energy Corporation: Duke Energy Provides $200,000 in Grants To Help Nonprofits That Support Senior Citizens in South Carolina

Funding supports 20 organizations each with $10,000

Grants are a continuation of assistance to senior programs, with more than $300,000 distributed over the past two years

Duke Energy is providing $200,000 in grants to South Carolina organizations that help the state's aging population with services and support, particularly for seniors with income challenges. The funds will be used to help these organizations with their infrastructure to continue expanding their services.

"With the aging population living longer, as well as the cost of living increasing, it's important to ensure those that helped build and strengthen our communities have the resources they need to comfortably enjoy their golden years," said Tim Pearson, Duke Energy's South Carolina state president.

Each of the following organizations received a $10,000 grant:

Meals on Wheels - (Anderson County) Lee County Council on Aging Rebuild Upstate (Anderson County) Marlboro County Council on Aging Senior Solutions (Anderson/Oconee counties) Newberry County Council on Aging Senior Centers of Cherokee County Pickens County Meals on Wheels Citizens United for Redevelopment

and Economy (Chester County) Mobile Meals (Spartanburg County) Darlington County Council on Aging Rebuilding Together Spartanburg CareFirst Carolina Foundation (Dillon County) Upstate Family Resource Center (Spartanburg County) Senior Citizens Association in Florence County United Way of Sumter, Clarendon & Lee Counties Greenville County Meals on Wheels Vital Aging of Williamsburg County HOPE (Lancaster County) York County Council on Aging

"The funds received from the Duke Energy Foundation will provide 1,428 meals for neighbors we serve, who are just like Sam," says Laurie Ashley, executive director of Meals on Wheels - Anderson. "Sam lives alone in the home he loves, surrounded by his Clemson memorabilia and race car collectibles, but what truly brings him comfort is the hot meal and friendly driver visit he receives each day. For Sam and so many others, these visits are not only a source of nourishment but also a vital connection to the outside world."

"Because of this very generous grant from the Duke Energy Foundation, we will be able to buy more supplies for wheelchair ramps we build for senior citizens in Clarendon County," said Vicki Singleton, executive director of United Way of Sumter, Lee and Clarendon Counties. "Some have not been able to leave their homes in years and will now be able to do things most of us take for granted, like go to the grocery store, go to doctor's appointments or simply get their mail from their mailboxes."

Grant recipients were selected through a request for proposals announced in January. This effort follows similar initiatives by the Foundation to support the organizations that provide services to seniors in the state.

Through a similar request for proposals in 2023, Duke Energy provided 15 qualifying nonprofits in South Carolina grants of up to $20,000 that funded needed home repairs to enable senior citizens to continue to enjoy life in their current homes. In 2024, the Duke Energy Foundation provided an additional $100,000 in grants to 13 organizations in the state with existing home ramp programs for low-income senior citizens or those with disabilities who qualified for assistance.

Customers who need the services provided by these organizations also might have challenges funding other household needs, to include their electricity bill. To learn more about programs and information that can assist families to manage their energy bills when times are tough, visit duke-energy.com/SeasonalSavings.

Duke Energy Foundation



The Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and nuclear.

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

