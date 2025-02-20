BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Households in Belgium remained less pessimistic in February amid an ease in unemployment woes, the National Bank of Belgium said on Thursday.The consumer sentiment index rose to a 5-month high of -4.0 in February from -11.0 in the previous month.The improvement in February was due to a sharp drop in concern over worsening unemployment and less pessimistic expectations for the economic situation in Belgium, the survey said.The index measuring the general economic situation of the country rose to -24 from -30. Meanwhile, the financial situation of households remained negative and weakened to -3.0 from -2.0. The index for savings among households rose to 20 from 18.Concerns over worsening unemployment also decreased significantly, with the respective index falling to 8 from 32.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX