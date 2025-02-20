Tarvis and ISNation Announce Partnership to Champion Change in Sports

ISNation Reaches Major Media Outlets at Super Bowl LIX

ISNation, a sports community and coaching platform dedicated to transforming the world of sports, has partnered with Tarvis Consulting, a leader in tech strategy and industry insights, to build a pioneering sports platform and amplify ISNation's mission of championing generational change in athletics.

Through this collaboration, Tarvis will provide cutting-edge technology consulting and digital strategy support, ensuring ISNation continues to connect the sports community with the tools, knowledge, and support they need to grow, compete, and thrive.

Major Coverage at Super Bowl LIX's Radio Row

ISNation secured promotional opportunities at The Super Bowl's annual media event, Radio Row. Together with former NFL quarterback Danny Wuerffel, ISNation met with media personalities and industry executives to promote ISNation's mission and the recent launch of their mobile app. The company made appearances on many prominent radio shows and podcasts, including:

Sports Spectrum (300k+ followers)

Fansided (100k+ followers)

New Orleans Saints Podcast

Sportsgrid

Faith on the Field

Nexstar Media

Sportstalk 790

Sports Radio 610

ISNation Launches 'It Takes ONE' Campaign at The Super Bowl

A key initiative within this partnership is ISNation's It Takes ONE campaign which was launched at Super Bowl LIX's Radio Row.

It Takes ONE is an effort to recognize and celebrate the unsung heroes of sports - coaches. Often underpaid and underappreciated, coaches play a pivotal role in shaping the lives of the world's youth. "I've asked countless football players across the years who made the most impact in their lives," said Danny Wuerffel, former NFL quarterback, ISNation coach and brand ambassador. "The vast majority of them say it was their high school football coach."

The campaign invites athletes and parents to nominate a coach who has made a lasting impact. After the deadline of March 31st, 2025, ISNation will select one winning coach to have their story professionally filmed and featured on the ISNation app.

Join the Movement

"Our partnership with Tarvis will help propel ISNation to more teams, homes, and locker rooms across the country," said Tracey Currey, ISNation Co-Founder and CEO. "With Tarvis providing key insights into the technology that powers the ISNation platform, as well as the marketing initiatives that will increase our digital footprint, together we will bring athletes, parents, and coaches together with the tools, knowledge, and support they need to grow, compete, and thrive."

ISNation and Tarvis invite athletes, parents, and industry leaders to take part in the It Takes ONE campaign and celebrate the coaches who make a difference.

Nominate a coach today , download the ISNation app, or learn more at isnation.com .

About Tarvis

Tarvis is a leading management consulting firm that specializes in providing strategic insights and technology solutions to empower organizations across industries. Through data-driven approaches and innovative strategies, Tarvis helps businesses navigate complex challenges and achieve sustainable growth.

About ISNation

ISNation is a digital sports platform dedicated to fostering positive change in athletics. By providing tools, education, and community-driven initiatives, ISNation connects athletes, coaches, and parents to support personal and professional growth in sports.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire