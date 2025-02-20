NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - Insurer Allstate Corp. (ALL) announced Thursday estimated catastrophe losses for the month of January 2025 of $1.08 billion or $849 million, after-tax.Catastrophe losses in January included approximately $1.07 billion related to the California wildfires from three events.The California wildfire event estimate includes reinsurance reinstatement premiums, an estimated California FAIR Plan assessment and is net of estimated reinsurance recoveries of $1.40 billion.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX