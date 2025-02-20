GreenMoney Journal: A Community Centered Approach to Closing Credit Access Gaps: Native CDFIs

by Casey Lozar, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis' Center for Indian Country Development

Imagine financial institutions across Indian Country focusing on goals rooted in social impact investing. Their missions might include fostering financial inclusion, providing culturally informed services and improving access to capital and credit in low- and moderate-income communities.

These institutions exist, yet many people remain unfamiliar with them. Historically, economic data gaps have masked economic conditions and opportunities in Native communities. The Center for Indian Country Development, a research and policy institute based at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, is working to change that.

CICD advances the economic self-determination and prosperity of Native nations and Indigenous communities through actionable data and research that inform public policy. As part of our portfolio, we've worked with a team of researchers to conduct a series of studies on the unique role of Native Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) in addressing capital and credit gaps in Indian Country. Those looking to engage in economic well-being in Indian Country may be interested in four key themes that have emerged in our research.

Read the full article, that looks at the Four Key Themes, here - https://greenmoney.com/a-community-centered-approach-to-closing-credit-access-gaps-native-cdfis

