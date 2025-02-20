BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's unemployment rate increased further in January to the highest level in nine months, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.The registered jobless rate rose to 5.4 percent in January from 5.1 percent in December. Further, this was the highest unemployment rate since April, when it was 5.6 percent.In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 6.8 percent.There were 97,341 registered unemployed people in January, compared to 91,563 in December.During January, the total number of employed persons was 1.69 million, a decrease of 1.0 percent compared to December.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX