LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Consumer sentiment in Slovenia eroded for a second straight month, signaling rising pessimism among households as their expectations regarding the economy and personal finances declined, survey data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence decreased to -31 from -28 in January. That was the weakest reading since December 2023 when it was at the same level.The indicator reflecting consumers' expectations regarding the economy in the next 12 months sunk to -43 from -36. The measure showing expectations on household finances in one years' time fell to -22 from -18.The sub-indicators that show households' view on current finances and expectations for major purchases, were broadly unchanged from January.Households' inflation expectations for the next 12 months increased, while their unemployment fears eased slightly. The survey also showed that their savings intentions weakened sharply.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX