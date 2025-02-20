Summary: EWSolutions is helping global and federal organizations manage data efficiently with a new AI-based data and AI governance service.

Hinsdale, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2025) - EWSolutions announces the launch of its new AI-based Data Governance and AI governance consulting service, designed to help organizations manage enterprise data and AI applications responsibly. The new service provides a structured framework for ensuring data quality, security, metadata management, and compliance as businesses integrate AI technologies into their operations. This development reflects EWSolutions' commitment to supporting enterprises as they adapt to evolving industry regulations and the growing demand for ethical AI practices.

The AI Governance service focuses on establishing governance protocols that align with regulatory requirements (e.g., NIST FMF 1.0, GDPR, EU AI act, and many others) while optimizing data for AI-driven insights. With the rapid expansion of AI applications across industries, businesses face heightened scrutiny regarding data usage, privacy, and security.

EWSolutions' new offering provides organizations with AI-enabled tools to manage these challenges by establishing policies and processes that support data integrity and address potential risks. The new service includes essential data governance practices, including data classification and tagging, lineage tracking, access control, and ongoing compliance monitoring.

Incorporating AI into data governance introduces new considerations that traditional frameworks may overlook. EWSolutions' service addresses these complexities by integrating advanced tools to track and manage AI-generated data throughout its lifecycle. The service also includes mechanisms for detecting and resolving data inconsistencies, reducing the likelihood of errors in AI model training and decision-making processes. By automating routine governance tasks, organizations can allocate resources more efficiently while maintaining a high standard of data stewardship.

The launch of this new service comes at a time when regulatory bodies worldwide are intensifying efforts to oversee AI technologies. Data privacy laws and ethical AI guidelines are becoming increasingly stringent, requiring organizations to demonstrate transparency and accountability in their data practices. EWSolutions' AI governance framework provides the necessary infrastructure to meet these requirements, helping companies avoid potential legal and financial repercussions while fostering trust with stakeholders.

Beyond regulatory compliance, the new service equips companies to harness the power of AI and advanced analytics to derive new insights from data assets. AI-driven governance allows organizations to extract deeper insights from their data, leading to brand awareness, client engagement, a competitive edge, and informed decisions.

EWSolutions' decades-long experience in Enterprise Data Governance Consulting underpins the development of this new offering. Since 1997, the company has partnered with organizations across industries to build customized governance programs that align with their strategic goals. The new service provides the necessary tools to manage AI responsibly and align with regulatory and ethical considerations.

About EWSolutions:

EWSolutions is a consulting service providing enterprise data governance, metadata management, and data strategy solutions. Since 1997, the firm has helped organizations optimize their data assets, ensure regulatory compliance, and drive informed business decisions through customized, best-practice frameworks.

